Construction Partners (ROAD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Construction Partners has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Construction Partners had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Construction Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ROAD opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Construction Partners has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 480.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 338.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 197,707 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROAD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects; paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement; site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems; mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA; and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

