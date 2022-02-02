ContentBox Price Tops $0.0003 (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $497,643.07 and $1,191.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00012479 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.81 or 0.00280635 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000444 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

