Contrasting ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) & SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC)

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) and ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SomaLogic and ICON Public, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|SomaLogic
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
|ICON Public
|0
|3
|9
|0
|2.75
Institutional & Insider Ownership
60.7% of SomaLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.0% of ICON Public shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares SomaLogic and ICON Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|SomaLogic
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|ICON Public
|4.09%
|15.50%
|7.59%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares SomaLogic and ICON Public’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|SomaLogic
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|ICON Public
|$2.80 billion
|7.81
|$332.33 million
|$3.93
|68.31
ICON Public has higher revenue and earnings than SomaLogic.
Summary
ICON Public beats SomaLogic on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
SomaLogic Company Profile
SomaLogic Inc. provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc., formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc., is based in NEW YORK.
ICON Public Company Profile
ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development. The company was founded by John Climax and Ronan Lambe in June 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
