Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s earnings. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

VLRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLRS stock opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.06.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

