Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 237,380 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Cooke & Bieler LP lowered its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 237,380 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $31,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,307 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,429,000 after buying an additional 48,009 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,225,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,506,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ONTO. Benchmark increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 6,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $562,179.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,725 shares of company stock worth $1,622,935 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ONTO opened at $92.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.05. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.17 and a 12-month high of $106.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

