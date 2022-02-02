Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.16-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $117-122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.29 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLB. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Shares of NYSE CLB traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.93. 345,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,593. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average is $27.27. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 318.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after acquiring an additional 472,415 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $754,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

