Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD) Insider Ewen Crouch Purchases 714 Shares

Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD) insider Ewen Crouch purchased 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$21.00 ($14.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,994.00 ($10,634.04).

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Corporate Travel Management Company Profile

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travel Services Australia and New Zealand, Travel Services North America, Travel Services Asia, and Travel Services Europe.

