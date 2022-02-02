Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its products include CPI-444, Adenosine production inhibitor, Adenosine A2B antagonist and Interleukin-2 (IL-2)-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRVS. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corvus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.55.

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 252,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,961. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $9.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26. The stock has a market cap of $81.46 million, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). Analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 263,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

