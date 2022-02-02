Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.86% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Coursera Inc. is an online learning platform. It partners with university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including Guided Projects, courses, Specializations, certificates and bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Coursera Inc. is based in Mountain View, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.82.

Coursera stock opened at $20.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.25. Coursera has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $109.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.66 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 32.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anne Tuttle Cappel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $35,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $848,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 194,486 shares of company stock worth $5,453,270.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUR. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,819,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,344,000 after buying an additional 8,129,843 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coursera by 23,149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,582,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coursera by 362.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,901 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth $43,723,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Coursera by 16,371.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 960,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,388,000 after purchasing an additional 954,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

