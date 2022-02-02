COVA Achieves Market Cap of $114,241.70 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. COVA has a total market cap of $114,241.70 and approximately $2,831.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, COVA has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

