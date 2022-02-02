Cowen Trims PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price to $147.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Cowen from $221.00 to $147.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential downside of 16.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PYPL. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.03.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $175.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $206.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.29 and a 200 day moving average of $234.51. PayPal has a twelve month low of $152.08 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of PayPal by 355.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after purchasing an additional 220,669 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 10.2% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 6.5% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 6.0% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $804,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

