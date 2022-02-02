CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $88.35. CRA International shares last traded at $86.86, with a volume of 33,493 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.09. The company has a market cap of $645.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.56.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. CRA International had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CRA International’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Holthausen sold 7,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $761,581.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 353.3% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 439.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 39,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 64,666.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRA International in the second quarter worth $216,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRA International Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

