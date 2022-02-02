Cream Trading 6.6% Higher This Week (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Cream has a total market capitalization of $18,848.45 and $2.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cream has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,005.10 or 1.00032656 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00071452 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.37 or 0.00252407 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00169960 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.88 or 0.00329472 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00013303 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007615 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001533 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars.

