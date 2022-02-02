Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $411.00 to $428.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. 4,771 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 70,281 shares.The stock last traded at $509.92 and had previously closed at $526.32.

CACC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $682.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Stephens increased their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $480.80.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.00, for a total transaction of $691,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Booth sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,384 shares of company stock valued at $34,103,874. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter valued at $43,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter valued at $103,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $623.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $604.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 21.99 and a quick ratio of 21.99.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.69 by $1.91. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 36.93% and a net margin of 51.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 59.26 EPS for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

