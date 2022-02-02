Credit Suisse AG Has $24.37 Million Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,763 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of VICI Properties worth $24,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,319,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,457,000 after purchasing an additional 921,218 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 14.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,056,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081,293 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 24.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,431,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,372,190 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,998,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 22.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,617,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309,834 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

In other news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,718 shares of company stock valued at $477,311. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $33.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

