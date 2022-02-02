Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,446,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,143,576 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of United Microelectronics worth $27,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UMC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,528,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168,856 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 12,737 shares during the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nomura lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.50.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.