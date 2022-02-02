Credit Suisse AG Sells 19,840 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,840 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of AmerisourceBergen worth $25,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,513,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,782,000 after purchasing an additional 68,524 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,962,000 after acquiring an additional 82,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,460,000 after acquiring an additional 27,191 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,944,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,590,000 after acquiring an additional 263,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,330,000 after acquiring an additional 65,812 shares in the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.43.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 17,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total value of $2,122,994.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $3,041,007.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 117,651 shares of company stock valued at $14,943,839 in the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABC opened at $137.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $100.71 and a 12 month high of $137.69. The company has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.08.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

