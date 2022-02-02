Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Crew Energy (TSE:CR) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a C$4.75 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CR. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Crew Energy to a buy rating and set a C$4.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crew Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.53.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

CR opened at C$3.65 on Tuesday. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.76 and a twelve month high of C$3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.71. The company has a market cap of C$561.44 million and a PE ratio of 3.00.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$75.63 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crew Energy will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 25,000 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,551,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,700,417.79.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.