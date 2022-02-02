CRH (LON:CRH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,706.15

CRH plc (LON:CRH) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,706.15 ($49.83) and traded as high as GBX 3,814 ($51.28). CRH shares last traded at GBX 3,794 ($51.01), with a volume of 820,783 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,812.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,706.15. The company has a market cap of £29.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04.

In other news, insider Richard Fearon acquired 2,000 shares of CRH stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,035 ($67.69) per share, with a total value of £100,700 ($135,385.86).

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

