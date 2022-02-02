CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,772 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,387 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $9,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of CRH by 11.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,207,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,744,000 after purchasing an additional 551,097 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,089,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,229,000 after acquiring an additional 407,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 2,759.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,231,000 after acquiring an additional 286,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,958,000 after acquiring an additional 257,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,872,000 after purchasing an additional 166,609 shares during the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Shares of CRH traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,017. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $42.68 and a twelve month high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

