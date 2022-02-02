Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Short Interest Update

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the December 31st total of 5,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

CRCT stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.94. 6,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,464. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.51. Cricut has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.36.

Get Cricut alerts:

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Cricut had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $260.09 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Cricut will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRCT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 45,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $1,254,698.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $200,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,537,995 shares of company stock worth $35,370,450 and sold 131,449 shares worth $3,336,876.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 668.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 3,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 14.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Featured Story: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.