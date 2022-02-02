Critical Comparison: Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) and Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) and Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.8% of Qutoutiao shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Yandex shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Qutoutiao and Yandex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qutoutiao -21.59% N/A -35.81% Yandex -3.29% 3.29% 2.02%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Qutoutiao and Yandex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qutoutiao $765.96 million 0.10 -$169.26 million ($5.61) -0.45 Yandex $2.96 billion 5.81 $345.30 million ($0.39) -124.41

Yandex has higher revenue and earnings than Qutoutiao. Yandex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qutoutiao, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Qutoutiao and Yandex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qutoutiao 0 0 0 0 N/A Yandex 0 0 6 0 3.00

Yandex has a consensus price target of $82.67, indicating a potential upside of 70.38%. Given Yandex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yandex is more favorable than Qutoutiao.

Risk & Volatility

Qutoutiao has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yandex has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yandex beats Qutoutiao on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Qutoutiao Company Profile

Qutoutiao, Inc. operates as an online platform for headlines. It operates through the mobile platforms: Qutoutiao, Midu Novels and Midu Lite. The Qutoutiao aggregates articles and videos uploaded from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users based on each user’s profile, behavior and social relationships. TheMidu Novels offers users free literature supported by advertising. The Midu Lite combines a loyalty program with the standard offerings from Midu Novels. The company was founded by Eric Siliang Tan, Zhiliang Wang, Sihui Chen and Lei Li on June 08, 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The Taxi segment covers the ride-sharing business, which consists of Yandex Taxi as well as Uber in Russia and other countries. The Yandex Market segment encompasses price comparison service, e-commerce marketplace and several small experiments. The Media Services segment comprises KinoPoisk, Yandex Music, Yandex Afisha, Yandex TV program, Yandex. Studio, and subscription service Yandex. Plus. The Classifieds Segment deals with online advertising and listing fees. The Other Bets and Experiments segment consists of smaller business units and experiments. The company was founded by Elena Kolmanovskaya, Ilya Segalovich, Mikhail Fadeev, and Arkady Volozh in 1989 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

