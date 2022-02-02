Critical Review: Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) and NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC)

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.2% of NextCure shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of NextCure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Collegium Pharmaceutical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

NextCure has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Collegium Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NextCure and Collegium Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure N/A -25.04% -24.02% Collegium Pharmaceutical 31.77% 19.02% 5.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextCure and Collegium Pharmaceutical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure $22.38 million 7.01 -$36.60 million ($2.46) -2.31 Collegium Pharmaceutical $310.02 million 2.01 $26.75 million $2.62 6.89

Collegium Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than NextCure. NextCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Collegium Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for NextCure and Collegium Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure 0 1 4 0 2.80 Collegium Pharmaceutical 0 1 2 0 2.67

NextCure currently has a consensus price target of $17.75, indicating a potential upside of 212.50%. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus price target of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 40.43%. Given NextCure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NextCure is more favorable than Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Summary

Collegium Pharmaceutical beats NextCure on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines. The company was founded by Michael S. Richman and Lie Ping Chen in September 2015 and is headquartered in Beltsville, MD.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR. The Xtampza ER provides pain control while maintaining its extended-release drug release profile after being subjected to common methods of abuse and accidental misuse. The Nucynta ER for the treatment of chronic pain and neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy. The Nucynta IR is a release formulation of tapentadol indicated for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic. The company was founded by Michael Thomas Heffernan in October 2003 and is headquartered in Stoughton, MA.

