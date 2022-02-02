Critical Survey: Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) and Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Conduent has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uber Technologies has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

77.4% of Conduent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Conduent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Conduent and Uber Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conduent 0.02% 14.56% 4.14% Uber Technologies -15.87% -9.53% -3.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Conduent and Uber Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conduent 0 4 0 0 2.00 Uber Technologies 0 3 26 0 2.90

Conduent currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 56.58%. Uber Technologies has a consensus target price of $70.07, suggesting a potential upside of 81.47%. Given Uber Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Uber Technologies is more favorable than Conduent.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Conduent and Uber Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conduent $4.16 billion 0.24 -$118.00 million ($0.05) -95.78 Uber Technologies $11.14 billion 6.72 -$6.77 billion ($1.30) -29.70

Conduent has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Uber Technologies. Conduent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Uber Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent, Inc. engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries. The Government Services segment provides government-centric business process services and subject matter experts to U.S. federal, state and local and foreign governments. The Transportation segment provides systems and support to transportation departments and agencies globally. The company was founded on April 18, 1906 and is headquartered in Florham Park, NJ.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc. operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs. The Rides segment refers to products that connect consumers with Rides Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis. The Eats segment allows consumers to search for and discover local restaurants, order a meal, and either pick-up at the restaurant or have the meal delivered. The Freight segment leverages proprietary technology, brand awareness, and experience revolutionizing industries to connect carriers with shippers on its platform, and gives carriers upfront, transparent pricing and the ability to book a shipment. The Other Bets segment consists of multiple investment stage offerings. The ATG and Other Technology Programs segment primarily responsible for the development and commercialization of autonomous vehicle and ridesharing technologies, as well as Uber Elevate. The company was fou

