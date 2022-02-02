Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives $177.22 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.78.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total transaction of $531,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 1,586.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,407,000 after buying an additional 285,854 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Crocs by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Crocs by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 952,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,980,000 after purchasing an additional 137,207 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its stake in Crocs by 45.0% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 174,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,281,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 19.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 356,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,526,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,773. Crocs has a 12-month low of $70.34 and a 12-month high of $183.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.09 and a 200-day moving average of $143.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

