Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.87 Million

Analysts expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to post $57.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.60 million to $59.99 million. Cryoport reported sales of $48.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year sales of $224.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $221.80 million to $226.16 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $268.47 million, with estimates ranging from $261.50 million to $278.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 407.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CYRX. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 65,250 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $5,169,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 630,500 shares of company stock worth $47,420,798. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 199.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the second quarter worth about $157,000.

CYRX stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.02. The company had a trading volume of 517,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,679. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $34.97 and a 1 year high of $86.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.70.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

