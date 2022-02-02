Crypton (CRP) Price Reaches $0.99 on Major Exchanges

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last week, Crypton has traded up 33.9% against the US dollar. Crypton has a market capitalization of $5.77 million and $90,746.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002630 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00051511 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001098 BTC.

About Crypton

Crypton (CRYPTO:CRP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 5,854,460 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crypton’s official website is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

