CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Trading Up 3%

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.24 and last traded at $52.09. Approximately 30,226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,880,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.56.

Several research analysts have commented on CUBE shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.39.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CubeSmart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in CubeSmart by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in CubeSmart by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in CubeSmart by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in CubeSmart by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 22,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

