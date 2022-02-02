Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CW. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

CW opened at $132.71 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $108.86 and a one year high of $142.46. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.10.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

CW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

