CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,539 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of CVB Financial worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 21.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVB Financial by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 177,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 11,636 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CVB Financial by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in CVB Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 285,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.48.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.86%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

