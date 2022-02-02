CVR Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,812 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,161% compared to the typical volume of 223 call options.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 1,148.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,605,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVR Energy by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 33,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVI opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92. CVR Energy has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $27.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

