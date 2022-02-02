CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $49.02 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 173,872 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.9% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $49,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AAF Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $308.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.37. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $224.26 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.47.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

