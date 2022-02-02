D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,076 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of D.R. Horton worth $24,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.43.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $89.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.57 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.74.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total value of $214,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total transaction of $302,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

