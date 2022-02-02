Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Short Interest Update

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the December 31st total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

OTCMKTS:DSEEY opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. Daiwa Securities Group has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Daiwa Securities Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a 570.00 price target on the stock.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc engages in the management and control of its subsidiaries and affiliates which are involved in securities-related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, Investment, and Others. The Retail segment provides financial products and services to individual investors and unlisted companies.

