Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total value of $4,001,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,858 shares of company stock valued at $125,552,184. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $287.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $205.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $306.47 and a 200-day moving average of $308.80. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.74%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.