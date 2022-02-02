David A. Inchausti Sells 7,200 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $945,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chevron stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,883,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,901,972. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.89 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.04.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $1,362,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 496.8% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 23,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 19,828 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

