David C. Duffy Sells 3,266 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $97,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. Quanterix Co. has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $92.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.83. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 44.63%. The company had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 1,459.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,390,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,237,000 after acquiring an additional 476,336 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after acquiring an additional 25,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

