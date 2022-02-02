Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DVDCF. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.80 ($14.38) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.48) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.53.

Shares of OTCMKTS DVDCF opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $15.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

