Delic Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:DELCF) Short Interest Up 32.0% in January

Delic Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:DELCF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the December 31st total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

DELCF stock opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.11. Delic has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.64.

