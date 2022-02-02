Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.56.

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,622,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,882,102,000 after buying an additional 927,297 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,970,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $466,537,000 after buying an additional 235,015 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.4% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,844,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,874,000 after buying an additional 450,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,822,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,918,000 after buying an additional 32,374 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,175,000 after acquiring an additional 438,950 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAL traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.52. The company had a trading volume of 10,199,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,459,405. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.16. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.48 and a beta of 1.24. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

