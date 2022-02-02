Deutsche Bank AG Buys 7,874 Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in PLBY Group were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at $356,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 148.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,560,000 after buying an additional 499,943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at $1,115,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at $996,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at $236,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLBY shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

NASDAQ PLBY opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $63.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.66 million. PLBY Group’s quarterly revenue was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PLBY Group Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

