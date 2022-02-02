Deutsche Bank AG Has $331,000 Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 27,285.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,532 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 573,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,818,000 after acquiring an additional 22,931 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,527,000 after acquiring an additional 86,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.18.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $65.53 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $55.35 and a 12-month high of $175.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.68 and a 200-day moving average of $97.51.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

