Deutsche Bank AG Has $382,000 Stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,637 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 24.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,332,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,041,000 after buying an additional 1,243,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 169.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,902,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,009 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the second quarter worth $12,716,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 17.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,590,000 after purchasing an additional 369,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the second quarter worth $4,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TALO opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. Talos Energy Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 66.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $290.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

In other news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $28,206,337.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 51,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $559,381.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,109,868 shares of company stock worth $91,787,376. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

