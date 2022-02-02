Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Holdings in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in TravelCenters of America were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in TravelCenters of America by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in TravelCenters of America by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in TravelCenters of America by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TA opened at $45.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.07 and a 200 day moving average of $47.01. The company has a market cap of $666.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $64.58.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

TravelCenters of America Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.