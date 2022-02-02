Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,718,000 after buying an additional 552,938 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,825,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 1,146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 117,048 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 181.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 109,084 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,388,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,583,000 after purchasing an additional 98,406 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GRBK. B. Riley lowered their target price on Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.27 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.46.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $342.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.01 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $150,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

