Deutsche Bank AG Sells 15,453 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,453 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of Dynex Capital worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DX. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 99,962.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DX opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $20.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29. The firm has a market cap of $585.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.05%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

