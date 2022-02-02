Deutsche Bank AG Sells 19,300 Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.12% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVGI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 230.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,098,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,306,000 after buying an additional 1,462,666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 62.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 73,080 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 2,731.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 24,854 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of CVGI stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $13.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average is $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $239.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

