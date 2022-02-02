Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Gap Up to $45.38

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.38, but opened at $47.72. Digital Turbine shares last traded at $45.27, with a volume of 19,352 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on APPS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, boosted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.63.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 84.04, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.34.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Digital Turbine by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

