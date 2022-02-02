Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dime Community Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dime Community Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.36. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $38.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 398,870.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,160 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 45.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,476,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,329 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 144.8% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 164,870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 97,518 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 177.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 91,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $2,622,000. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 56,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $1,867,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $51,611.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,113 shares of company stock worth $2,357,803. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

