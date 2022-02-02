Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Receives $24.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

DDL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Dingdong (Cayman) stock opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average is $20.09. Dingdong has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $960.59 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Dingdong will post -6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDL. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 3,505.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,029,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,968,000 after buying an additional 6,834,666 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,870,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,317,000. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,734,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,303,000. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

