Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Receives $24.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.
DDL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Dingdong (Cayman) stock opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average is $20.09. Dingdong has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDL. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 3,505.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,029,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,968,000 after buying an additional 6,834,666 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,870,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,317,000. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,734,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,303,000. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile
Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.
Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.